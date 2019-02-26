Kelowna lawyer takes on new role as provincial court judge

Two Kelowna lawyers are taking on new roles.

Long-time lawyer, Clarke Burnett with Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP was appointed as a judge of the provincial court Feb. 20 and officially sworn in Feb. 25.

Clarke graduated from the University of British Columbia with an LL.B in 1991 and joined Pushor Mitchell as an associate the following year. His early practice focused on civil and personal injury litigation. In 1995, he expanded his practice to include both criminal defense and prosecution work as an agent for the Department of Justice, now called the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC). The majority of his practice has been criminal defense and prosecution work for the PPSC.

Steven Schwartz of Schwartz and Company was appointed to the B.C. Supreme Court Feb. 19. as one of 15 Masters in B.C. Steven was formerly with both Pushor Mitchell LLP and Benson Law LLP.

