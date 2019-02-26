Kelowna lawyer takes on new role as provincial court judge

Kelowna lawyer appointed a provincial court judge.

  • Feb. 26, 2019 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Two Kelowna lawyers are taking on new roles.

Long-time lawyer, Clarke Burnett with Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP was appointed as a judge of the provincial court Feb. 20 and officially sworn in Feb. 25.

Clarke graduated from the University of British Columbia with an LL.B in 1991 and joined Pushor Mitchell as an associate the following year. His early practice focused on civil and personal injury litigation. In 1995, he expanded his practice to include both criminal defense and prosecution work as an agent for the Department of Justice, now called the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC). The majority of his practice has been criminal defense and prosecution work for the PPSC.

Steven Schwartz of Schwartz and Company was appointed to the B.C. Supreme Court Feb. 19. as one of 15 Masters in B.C. Steven was formerly with both Pushor Mitchell LLP and Benson Law LLP.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare
Next story
Two Lower Mainland men wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Just Posted

Screening of These Are My Hours to be held in Kelowna

The screening will be the first in B.C.

Kelowna lawyer takes on new role as provincial court judge

Kelowna lawyer appointed a provincial court judge.

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Rutland pride buoys Chiefs’ spirits heading into playoffs

The Chiefs secured the top seed in the KIJHL with win Feb. 23.

Ogopogo returns: Kelowna’s waterpark to re-open for summer

Kelowna kids will again be able to frolic with Ogopogo next to Okanagan Lake.

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

Two Lower Mainland men wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Kamloops gangster who controlled fentanyl market gets a decade in prison

Erwin Dagle is a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang

Senior Golds basketball team take second at Okanagan Valley Championship

Hard-fought effort puts a cap on a historic season for Salmon Arm team

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Most Read