George “Geord” Roland Holland. (Geord Holland Law photo)

Kelowna lawyer suspended for practising while suspended

Local lawyer Geord Holland admitted to professional misconduct

A Kelowna lawyer who continued to work after being suspended in 2019 has been reprimanded again by the Law Society of B.C.

George “Geord” Roland Holland signed a consent agreement earlier this month, admitting to professional misconduct and agreeing to another one-month suspension beginning Oct. 1. He admitted he practiced law for about a month while prohibited from doing so in 2019, for failing to complete a professional development requirement. In 2017, he also received a suspension for not completing professional development.

“The lawyer acknowledged that he failed to apprehend the serious nature of the suspension and that this was poor judgment on his part,” reads the consent agreement.

Holland has practiced with his company, the Geord Holland Law Corporation, since 1993, mostly in the areas of real estate, business law and land development.

