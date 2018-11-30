Kelowna landfill dumping fees going up

Increases set to go into effect at the Glenmore Landfill in 2019 and 2020

The cost of dumping at Kelowna’s Glenmore landfill is going up.

As of Jan. 1, the minimum rate per load will increase by $1 and the rate per tonne will increase by $10.

Annual increases each year from 2018 to 2020 were approved by city council in October 2017 and will city staff say they help pay for the operation of the landfill.

In addition to the rate per load increasing to $12 for both 2019 and 2020, the rate per tonne—also called the tipping fee—will go up to $95 from $85 on Jan 1an to $100 on Jan. 1, 2020.

There is no per bag rate for disposal at the landfill, however, residents can place up to two additional bags of garbage out per week if the bags are tagged with “Tag-a-Bag” stickers. Locations to purchase Tag-a-bag stickers can be found at regionaldistrict.com.

To help keep local roads safe and clean, residents are reminded to Tie it, Strap it, Tarp it and ensure loads are covered and secured for the trip to the landfill. The fine for an uncovered load is up to $150.

Residents should expect a scheduling change over the holiday season. With Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 being Tuesdays, waste collection will be shifted by one day. Regular Tuesday pick-ups will be done on Wednesday, regular Wednesday pick-ups will be done on Thursday, etc.

For additional information on reducing waste, recycling or curbside collection, download the MyWaste App or visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle.

For a complete list of waste rates and acceptable materials, visit kelowna.ca/waste.

