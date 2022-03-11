Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray to co-chair Poilievre leadership campaign

Leslyn Lewis, Roman Baber, and Jean Charest have also declared they are running

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray has been named as co-chair for Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Partry leadership bid.

“I’m proud to give my full support to Pierre Poilievre as the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada,” said Gray. “I first met Pierre in 2018, and I’ve had the honour of fighting alongside him on important issues that matter to residents of Kelowna-Lake Country and Canadians.”

Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty join Gray as co-chairs.

Gray stated she shared Poilievre’s plan for making housing more affordable, tackling inflation, protecting freedoms, and reducing red tape and taxes stifling small businesses.

“Pierre will fight fearlessly for the success and prosperity of Canada, and I believe he is the leader that Canadians need,” added Gray.

