Canadian Reservists will see an approximate 7.8 per cent increase in their pay starting in August. (Supplied)

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr welcomes 7.8% pay raise for Reservists

Kelowna-Lake Country MP says it’s important to recognize Reserve Force fully

Beginning this August, Canadian reservists will receive additional compensation for their service, and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr says he welcomes the news.

The Reserve Force will see around a 7.8 per cent increase as the same base pay the Regular Force receives will be applied and Military Factor elements including personal limitation and liability, overtime and acting for supervisors will be added.

“It is essential that we recognize our Reserve Force, fully enabling a strong and secure nation,” Fuhr said. “By fairly compensating them, we are acknowledging how important their service is to the success of the Canadian Armed Forces, our communities and our country.”

The restructuring of payment is part of the federal government’s overall commitment outlined in the defence policy; Strong, Secure, Engaged.

Now, once the pay raise is in effect, a first-year corporal will see their daily pay increase from $140 to $153. Meanwhile, basic pay for lieutenant “A” will bump from $147 to $161.

This ensures compensation is aligned with men and women serving the regular armed forces, where the demands of service are similar.

The Government of Canada is also increasing the Reserve Force by 1,500 members.

“Whether it’s fighting local fires and floods or carrying out peacekeeping missions around the world, our reservists add big value to the fight,” Fuhr said.

Reservists come from all corners of our community, including students, civil servants, labourers, business people, academics and former members of the regular forces.

