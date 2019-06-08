Kelowna-Lake Country MP shares sentiments from 75 year D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Stephen Fuhr joined the Canadian contingent at the 75th anniversary at Juno Beach

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr stands with Lieutenant General Richard Rohmer, who was a pilot during Operation Overlord on D-Day, at the 75th anniversary ceremony in Normandy on June 6. Photo: Stephen Fuhr CD MP Facebook

The 75th anniversary of D-Day was this past Thursday and remembrance ceremonies were held throughout the world honouring veterans.

At the ceremony at Juno Beach in Normandy, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr was part of the Canadian contingent, which included almost 40 veterans and almost 4,000 Canadians, with 1,600 being Canadian youth.

“It was heart-warming,” Fuhr said.

“All the way from the drive, the streets of the little towns were filled with people. The amount of gratitude for the Canadians was pretty unbelievable.”

READ MORE: Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

READ MORE: Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

Fuhr was joined by multiple Canadian veterans including Lt.-Gen. Richard Rohmer, who piloted a reconnaissance aircraft on D-Day, and Kelowna resident Frankie Turner who served with the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

“To have someone from our community there was very (nice),” Fuhr said.

Fuhr reminisced on the entire memorial event as an unbelievable experience as he attended two ceremonies throughout France with the Canadian contingent which included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

READ MORE: West Kelowna air cadets celebrate end of training

Fuhr, a Canadian Forces pilot for nearly 20 years, was one of the only veterans on the Canadian government’s delegation.

“I didn’t share the same experiences at all, but from a service perspective it was neat to connect with (the veterans) in that special way,” he said.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.