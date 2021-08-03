Kelowna-Lake Country MLA seeks feedback on riding boundaries, names

Survey sent out to see if constituents prefer sharing MLAs or single representation

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick is asking residents how they want to be represented in the future.

An independent commission is set to consult with British Columbians on proposed changes to electoral districts and names within the province in the next year and Letnick is seeking feedback.

The Central Okanagan Regional District has a projected population of 234,194 by 2025 which could mean additional representation.

“In order to best advocate to the commission, I’m seeking constituents’ input,” he said. “Do they prefer the sharing of MLAs among communities, as is currently the case? Or do they prefer each community represented by a single MLA?”

Currently, three ridings share some communities: Rutland and Joe Rich are represented by Letnick and Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield; Downtown Kelowna is represented by Merrifield and Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart, and Letnick and Stewart represent Glenmore.

A survey will be arriving at homes within the riding of the next week.

READ MORE: Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire grows to 32,500 hectares

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.