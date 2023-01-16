Kelowna, Kamloops to see first complex care housing in coming weeks

The housing is designed for people living with mental health, addiction, or medical challenges

Interior Health has partnered with the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions for two new complex care homes.

“Everyone deserves a home where they can feel safe and live with dignity,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Complex care housing services opening in Kamloops and Kelowna mean that people with complex mental health and substance use challenges will be able to access housing or maintain their existing housing with additional supports tailored to their individual needs.”

The housing will have on-site healthcare and social supports designed for individuals with significant mental health and addiction and medical challenges making it difficult to find and maintain housing.

Both locations will be staffed 24/7.

The model will see smaller locations with five to eight suites.

“The Complex Care model is new to our region and a first step towards improving the overall health and well-being of vulnerable individuals in Kelowna and Kamloops. This new service ensures residents have direct and ongoing access to services and supports from health teams who know their needs,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO.

IH is also bringing in Active Care Youth and Adult Services to assist with training of life skills such as cooking and cleaning.

“Active Care Youth and Adult Services is honoured to partner with Interior Health offering a new pathway out of homelessness. Complex Care is an exciting new initiative to support those who have multiple complex care needs, by providing a home with wrap-around therapeutic supports to help transform lives and, by extension, our community,” said Julie Pariseau, Active Care executive director.

IH and the Ministry of Mental Health have committed to 20 total complex care spaces in each community.

Both housing locations should open in the coming weeks.

