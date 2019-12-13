Kelowna International Airport to invest $67M to expand terminal

Kelowna International Airport will invest $67.3 million over the next three years to expand its terminal.

According to a press release, it’s the largest capital investment in the airport’s 72-year history, which welcomed more than two million passengers in 2018.

The money will be used to double the size of the existing departures area, expand security screening and provide more retail, food and beverage options. Construction is expected to start in March 2020 and continue until 2023.

The expansion will also include the addition of essential equipment to clear snow from the apron, taxiways and runway as well as to accommodate larger and more aircraft. Money will also be used to upgrade airside lighting, infrastructure and improve the self-service bag drop.

“Today marks the next step in our plan to expand the airport to ensure it meets the needs of our region now and well into the future,” said Sam Samaddar, the airport’s director. “With this investment, we can begin construction in the Spring of 2020 to better serve more passengers.”

To help fund the investment, the airport will be implementing a $5 increase in the airport improvement fund to $25 per departing passenger, effective March 1, 2020.

Over the next 10 years, the airport anticipates a total investment of $293 million to expand and upgrade airport facilities, infrastructure and equipment in order to serve 3.5 million passengers annually by 2045.

