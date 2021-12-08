Kelowna International Airport receives accreditation for its health and safety measures

The program aims to reassure travellers that they are travelling safely

Kelowna International Airport has received Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation. The program aims to reassure travellers that airport facilities remain safe and precautions are taken to reduce health-related risks.

“This accreditation shows the high standards the Kelowna International Airport is meeting around its response to Covid-19. I am proud of the dedication the YLW team has to providing a safe experience for all guests. It is essential that the travelling public is confident we are prioritizing their health and safety in everything we do at YLW,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

The airport said it introduced increased measures in July 2020 to ensure travellers’ health and safety. Some of the measures include frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas, hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal and requiring masks to be worn at all times in public areas, among others.

“YLW continues to demonstrate a layered approach to the safety of the public and employees to ensure a safe and risk-based approach to manage the travel experience. It is important that we continue to add to these protocols to ensure the safety of our employees and the travelling public,” said airport communications advisor Cassie Brannagan in a press release.

