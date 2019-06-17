Kelowna International Airport participates in Canadian Airport Safety Week

Kelowna International Airport (YLW), joined 29 airports across Canada to participate in Canadian Airports Safety Week.

The airport-led initiative promotes healthy and safe work practices among airport employees.

This week, all airport staff will have the opportunity to take part in safety-themed activities and events throughout the week.

“Working at the airport isn’t something we take lightly,” airport director Sam Samaddar said. “Every team member makes it his or her priority to ensure the airport remains safe, secure and operational. We value our employees and it’s important that they return home safely at the end of every shift.”

About Canadian Airports Safety Week

Twenty-nine airports are actively taking part this year, which is being led by the Canadian Airports Council (CAC). Each day of the week has a different safety focus.

Day 1 – Monday, June 17: Security Safety

Day 2 – Tuesday, June 18: Airside Safety

Day 3 – Wednesday, June 19: Hazard Reporting and Environmental Safety

Day 4 – Thursday, June 20: Worker Safety

Day 5 – Friday, June 21: Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Free Friday

Airports Safety Week was first launched in 2015 by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, with 24 participating airports.

READ MORE: Cost of parking at Kelowna’s airport taking off

READ MORE: Very big plane lands at Kelowna’s airport

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.