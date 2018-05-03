Kelowna International Airport adds more flights

More trips to Cranbrook and Victoria are starting in September

Flights from Kelowna to Cranbrook will now be taking place seven days a week.

Pacific Coastal Airlines has improved its B.C. connectivity for YLW passengers with its recent autumn service announcement, according to the airline’s news release.

Kelowna to Cranbrook service has been increased to seven days a week and the Kelowna to Victoria (YYJ) route will now have an early morning departure allowing for a full business day in Victoria, as well as better connections to the wider B.C. market. Additionally, the airline has added a late evening departure from Kelowna to Victoria on Fridays. The new flight schedule will begin Sept. 4.

“We appreciate Pacific Coastal Airlines’ ongoing commitment to the community, offering more flights to and from Kelowna,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “YLW proudly served nearly 1.89 million passengers in 2017 and the expanded fall service will help us continue to grow in 2018.”

In September, Pacific Coastal Airlines’ presence will have increased significantly since it first started service in Kelowna during 2013. Flights to Cranbrook have increased from six departures a week to daily and the Pacific Coastal Airlines Victoria service has grown from 13 to 19 weekly departures since the inaugural Victoria flight in 2015, said the news release.

Passengers can make reservations on the airline’s website at pacificcoastal.com or by calling 1-800-663-2872.

The new flight schedule is effective Sept. 4.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.