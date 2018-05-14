Kelowna Integrated Water Phase 1 gets green light

The $86M project will see clean drinking water supplied to Southeast Kelowna,

Clean drinking water is coming to Southeast Kelowna.

Council has approved a budget amendment to cover a $22M project shortfall for Kelowna Integrated Water Project – Phase 1.

The amendment includes funding for the city’s portion from Utility reserves as well as city financing for South East Kelowna Irrigation District (SEKID) ratepayers.

The $86M project is partially funded by a $43.9M provincial and federal grant. The project will see clean drinking water supplied to Southeast Kelowna and a reliable, resilient source of water for agricultural in the South Mission. Construction will start in the south Mission this July.

The open house for details on the financing strategy and to view preliminary construction plans goes Thursday, May 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at East Kelowna Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road.

Further information is also available online at kelowna.ca/water. A detailed newsletter has been mailed directly to SEKID ratepayers.

Increased construction costs are due in part to the high volume of infrastructure projects across the province as well as increased service demand requirements in some areas of Southeast Kelowna.

