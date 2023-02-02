Several types of Kelowna’s indoor recreation facilities are at or near capacity, while others are reaching the end of their functional lives. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Several types of Kelowna’s indoor recreation facilities are at or near capacity, while others are reaching the end of their functional lives. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna indoor rec facilities lacking, but residents willing to invest in their future

Report finds that more space is needed to accommodate sporting and special events

There is general dissatisfaction with the availability of indoor recreation facilities in Kelowna according to a staff report going to city council.

Several types of Kelowna’s indoor recreation facilities are at or near capacity, while others are reaching the end of their

functional lives.

The physical condition assessment of certain of the city’s existing recreation facilities is “fail” or “poor,” suggesting these facilities will require significant reinvestment to ensure existing service levels can be sustained in the future.

It also finds that more space is needed to accommodate sporting and special events. The report is a result of considerable research and public consultation by staff.

Two-thirds of survey respondents support a property tax increase for developing new facilities, and more than half favour a tax increase to enhance existing facilities.

READ MORE: Most Kelowna residents support tax increase to fund new rec centre: City survey

Highly used facilities that are challenged to meet existing or future demand include indoor ice arenas, aquatic centres, and

fitness/wellness centres.

“Kelowna has experienced rapid growth in recent decades; more investment will be needed to accommodate projected population growth,” the report states.

Areas most in need of investment are McKinley Landing, Glenmore/Clifton, Black Mountain, and Southeast Kelowna.

Four of the top five priority-ranked amenities are considered for the Parkinson Recreation Centre replacement (gymnasia, multi-sports courts, ice arenas, program/competitive aquatics).

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves new KCC to be built next to Apple Bowl

The report recommends feasibility and functional planning for Memorial Arena, Capital News and H20 Centres, and Rutland Arena, and for new facilities including the Mission and Glenmore activity centres.

It also recommends the city establish a capital repair and replacement reserve fund policy for indoor recreation, and conduct regular condition assessments of all existing indoor recreation facilities.

READ MORE: Design dollars dumped from preliminary budget for Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre replacement

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. family reacts to manslaughter charge against Mounties linked to man’s death
Next story
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to 18 collisions over 10-day period on Highway 1

Just Posted

Several types of Kelowna’s indoor recreation facilities are at or near capacity, while others are reaching the end of their functional lives. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna indoor rec facilities lacking, but residents willing to invest in their future

Nicole Frey feeds animals across the world through the Animal Food Bank. (contributed)
Spread the love in Kelowna, sponsor a heart for the Animal Food Bank

Starbright Child Development Centre is set to close at the end of June. (Photo/Starbright)
Takin’ it to the streets: Rally for Kelowna’s Starbright this weekend

Okanagan College’s servers were hacked in January. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College ‘did not entertain conversations’ about paying ransom

Pop-up banner image