Participants of all ages gathered near the stage at Kelowna’s Stuart Park to stretch before taking off on the 42nd Annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 18, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna in top three cities for funds raised at annual Terry Fox Runs in B.C.

The local run raised over $50,000

It was a brisk morning for the Terry Fox Run at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

Teams and individuals gathered for registration at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Attendees had a chance to grab a snack and do some stretching before taking off from the starting line.

Patricia Righter was in attendance and said she has marked the Terry Fox Run all 42 years it has taken place.

“Even though I was in Mexico or somewhere, I would swim or do something.”

Righter said she only fundraised $50 this year, but every dollar counts.

“Canada has got to be so proud of Terry Fox, I mean look at all the money that has been collected and all the people that have been helped.”

The Kelowna run is said to be in the top three cities for fundraising in B.C.

Righter said the run is close to her heart as she battles melenoma in her leg.

“I had this brown mole there and the doctor said, ‘Oh Pat let’s have a look at that.’ So they had a quick look and they took a sample and the very next day I was in the hospital getting it all cut out with 10 stitches,” Righter said. “They said, ‘Well Pat… it’s like someone shot you and the bullet didn’t come out or you ducked, that’s how close you were’.”

The Kelowna run saw a few hundred people come out and raise over $50,000.

READ MORE: Political brand shakes up Central Okanagan school board election

READ MORE: Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CancerfundraiserKelownaTerry FoxTerry Fox Run

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico
Next story
Former PM Stephen Harper invested into Order of Canada in London

Just Posted

Cops for Kids concluded their 2022 ride with closing remarks in the parking lot of Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel on Sept. 18 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cops for Kids rolls into Kelowna to finish the ride

Polar bears are associated with northern Canada and other parts of the Arctic. (Pixabay photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Make your free time useful by finding the right fit at the Okanagan Volunteer Fair