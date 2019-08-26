Kelowna Hwy. 97 accident slows afternoon traffic

Driver collides with median and spins out on busy road near Kelowna airport, dogs in tow

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 97 has traffic building up on Monday afternoon.

The motorist struck the median, damaging the front end, as he was travelling southbound on Highway 97 near Airport Way. The vehicle then span out blocking one lane of traffic.

In the car with him was his dogs, Zoey and Dexter. BC Ambulance Services responded to the scene and provided the pups with some alkaline water.

RCMP issued the driver a ticket for distracted driving.

A tow truck is en route to remove the totalled vehicle.

