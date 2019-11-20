Kelowna house fire considered ‘potentially supicious’

A house on Morrison Avenue caught fire around 12:30 p.m. last night

A late night house fire near Kelowna General Hospital is being investigated as “potentially suspicious,” according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

Platoon captain, Kelly Stephens, said the fire department received multiple 911 calls around 12:30 p.m. for a house fire on Morrison Avenue.

He said 24 firefighters and three engines responded to the call and got the fire under control within fives minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reports of any injuries. He said the house was partially demolished before the fire began.

“The RCMP are currently securing the site until an investigation can be done,” said Stephens. “It is potentially suspicious.”

