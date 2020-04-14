Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Kelowna hospital patient claims he was discharged too early due to COVID-19

Interior Health stated it follows a clinical process to review patients who are medically ready for discharge

A former Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) patient said he felt like he’d been abandoned by the people he thought would help him recover.

Kelowna resident James Chapman was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 19, after he injured both of his wrists.

Chapman suffers from a sleep behaviour disorder, where he physically acts out vivid dreams —which was how he injured himself. He was a patient at KGH for about a month after surgery, receiving occupational therapy to help regain the use of his hands.

“I wasn’t even at the stage of receiving physical therapy when I was discharged or as I like to say, evicted,” Chapman said.

“Yes, I was an able patient compared to some of the people in therapy at that point, but there were very many things I couldn’t do. I lost functionality in two fingers on my left hand that I’m still slowly getting back.”

He said they were still sorting out medication and planning to do a sleep study when he was told he had to leave the hospital in a few hours.

Interior Health arranged for Chapman to get into short-term accommodation while he recovered, as his family was in quarantine when he was discharged and he couldn’t go home.

He believed he was asked to leave the hospital to make way for possible patients with COVID-19, however Interior Health responded that it follows a clinical process to review patients who are medically ready for discharge.

“Collaboration and support with community and long-term care partners have helped increase efficiency in getting patients safely home under the ‘home is best’ philosophy,” Interior Health communications said.

“Discharge planning at KGH starts on the day of admission, including the patient and their family and caregivers, in efforts to smoothly transition patients back to their homes. The planning includes functional considerations such as housing, assistance required with activities of daily living, mobility, equipment needs, bath assistance and medication assistance, for example.”

Interior Health added patients are then assessed, given extra support and care they need at home.

Chapman said there were everyday things he needed help with, such as showering and getting access to medication and food, but the health authority had no one for him.

He said he felt like they dropped the ball in caring for current patients as they prepared for an influx of potential incoming patients.

“They were preparing the hospital for a situation that had yet to happen and I think they could’ve been a bit more sensitive. There could’ve been a bit more care involved.”

READ MORE: IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says
Next story
Stranger offers Vancouver Island beach house to self-isolating ER nurse

Just Posted

Kelowna hospital patient claims he was discharged too early due to COVID-19

Interior Health stated it follows a clinical process to review patients who are medically ready for discharge

OPINION: Local journalism matters

Support local journalism during COVID-19

Sanitizer giveaway at Kelowna distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

Wildfire east of Merritt, 50 ha in size, classified as ‘held’

Firefighters on scene working to gain more accurate track of fire’s perimeter

Help your pet avoid ticks during peak season

Ticks are most commonly encountered in bushy areas from April to November

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Stranger offers Vancouver Island beach house to self-isolating ER nurse

B.C. woman helps worker ‘sacrificing hugs with her boys to help complete strangers’

Revelstoke woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 describes experience

‘For me, it was not life threatening’

Elk poached and dragged behind truck: BC Conservation

The incident started in Krestova in the West Kootenay

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Wildfire north of Lytton classified as out of control

There are five BC Wildfire Service members on site

Three wildfires south of Cawston remain small, crews on scene assessing situation

Six personnel from the BC Wildfire Service will be assessing those fires today (April 13)

Most Read