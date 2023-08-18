Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna hospital on Code Orange alert due to evacuations

Evacuees from West Kelowna, Kelowna seniors homes sheltering at hospital

Kelowna General Hospital has been put on Code Orange alert due to the evacuation of seniors home in the Central Okanagan.

“I understand that the health authority has confirmed that it is at a Code Orange alert at this time, preparing for Code Orange,” said Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma.

Ian Cunnings, senior director of response operations for Emergency Management ministry, added that at this time it is just preparatory.

Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna was evacuated late on the evening of Aug. 17. Despite not yet being on evacuation order, out of precaution, Interior Health moved 95 residents to KGH.

The Highland Seniors Centre on Snowsell Street in Kelowna was beginning to be evacuated around 1:30p.m. on Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Seniors centre evacuated as Glenmore fire grows

Interior Health is reminding residents that despite the alert, the hospital is still fully operational.

KGH is currently a safe distance away from any wildfire activity.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake closed to public as wildfires spread

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
B.C. Wildfires 2023 City of Kelowna Hospitals Okanagan wildfire

