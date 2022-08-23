Left to right: Ellen Boelcke (Kelowna Community Resources), Mike Gawliuk (CMHA Kelowna), Allison Ramchuk, (CEO, KGH Foundation), and Ginny Becker (CAC Kelowna) [Contributed]

Left to right: Ellen Boelcke (Kelowna Community Resources), Mike Gawliuk (CMHA Kelowna), Allison Ramchuk, (CEO, KGH Foundation), and Ginny Becker (CAC Kelowna) [Contributed]

Kelowna hospital campaign raises $1.7 million for mental health support

The ‘We See You’ campaign began on March 10, 2022

After a call to action, the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation’s asks have been answered over the last five months.

Through their ‘We See You’ campaign launched on March 10, the foundation and raised more than $1.7 million for local mental health care and long-term action.

“I am incredibly proud of this community for stepping up and taking action on an area of health care where we so desperately need funding right now,” said Allison Ramchuk, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “The swiftness with which we reached our goal sends a clear message to all who are struggling right now. We see you.”

The campaign was launched to provide desperately-needed funding for mental health programs and resources around Kelowna. Because of the overwhelming demand for mental health treatments, the money is already being distributed to community service providers, starting with the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna to help fill their Family Peer supporter position.

“A Family Peer Supporter is a person who uses their own living/lived experience to help others,” said Mike Gawliuk, CEO of CMHA Kelowna. “They know what it’s like to be a parent of a young person who is experiencing mental health and/or substance use challenges and trying to navigate the system for help.”

Funds are also going to the Child Advocate Centre (CAC) to support children who have experienced trauma and abuse.

There is an increased demand for mental health services, and with that, an increased demand for facilities that are inclusive, accessible, and sustainable for people.

A committee of local community health care leaders for the fund will have the first meeting on Oct. 8.

“The mental health crisis permeates every aspect of our collective society,” said Becker. “It will truly take the entire community to make a difference. That’s what is finally happening. The entire community is standing together. We are deeply grateful to all who supported this campaign, and who will continue to give in support local mental health programs.”

For more information about the campaign, and the money raised, visit the KGH Foundation.

READ MORE: Kelowna council wild about animal rehab

READ MORE: Peachland business owner looking to zip into new adventure on council

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HospitalsKelownamental health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man killed in Highway 3 crash near Yahk
Next story
Indecent exposure, and mishandling of drug evidence top latest misconduct by B.C. RCMP officers

Just Posted

A new fire was discovered Aug. 23 just east of Little White (BC Wildfire Service)
Little fire near Little White southeast of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna’s popular NeighbourWoods is back for another year. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Plant yourself in Kelowna NeighbourWoods

Time Winery in Penticton is one of the finalists in this year’s Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building awards. Photo courtesy Time Winery
The Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards are back

City council has received an update on the 10-Year Capital Plan. (File photo)
Pandemic and economics challenge Kelowna’s 10-Year Capital Plan

Pop-up banner image