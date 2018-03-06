Kelowna homelessness fundraiser raises $55,000

The annual Strides to End Homelessness is a fundraiser for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

It was an event that is going to a great cause.

This year’s Strides to End Homelessness raised $55,000 for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

On Saturday, March 3, 205 walkers in 27 teams strolled the streets of downtown Kelowna to raise awareness for homelessness.

The funds will go towards operating the Mission’s 90-bed shelter, outreach work and the women’s second stage recovery home said Sonja Menyes, manager of volunteers and development officer with the Gospel Mission.

Residents took part in the 5 and 10 km course on Saturday.

