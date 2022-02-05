Kelowna hockey squads sweep the competition Friday night

The Warriors and Chiefs won last night as well, completed the Kelowna hockey sweep

With last night’s win, the Rockets take the season series against Spokane 2-1. (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)

The three Kelowna hockey teams completed the sweep last night. Here’s how all the action broke down:

Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games after beating the Spokane Chiefs 4-1 last night.

After a scoreless first period, forward Mark Liwiski opened the scoring just under five minutes into the second period. A few minutes later, Nolan Flamald scored his sixth goal of the season in his first game in a month after dealing with a lower-body injury. Spokane captain Bear Hughes added a goal in the second to make it 2-1.

Mark Liwiski and Pavel Novak scored goals 27 seconds apart in the third period to put the game away.

With the two goals, Liwiski earned first star honours and is up to 13 goals on the season.

Tayln Boyko stopped 24 of 25 shots to earn his 16th win of the season.

With the win, the Rockets are up to 50 points on the season (23-10-1-3) and sit second in the B.C. division.

The Rockets are back in action tonight, looking to make it eight straight wins. They take on the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington. Puck drop is at 6:05 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live on CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca or to listen to on 1550AM.

West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

The West Kelowna Warriors picked up a huge 3-2 shootout win against the Prince George Spruce Kings last night.

Much like the Rockets, the first period remained scoreless but the Warriors struck with two quick goals early in the second. Christophe Farmer and Chase Defoe scored goals 18 seconds apart to give the Warriors the 2-0 lead. Ben LeFranc scored for the Spruce Kings to cut the deficit in half.

Late in the third, Luc Laylin scored on the power play for Prince George to force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, Elan Bar-Lev-Wise scored the only goal in the shootout to secure the win for the Warriors.

Johnny Derrick stopped 29 of 31 shots and all three he faced in the shootout to pick up his 17th win of the year.

With the win, the Warriors are just two points behind the Spruce Kings for third in the Interior division.

The team is back in action tonight and it doesn’t get easier as they welcome the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to town. Salmon Arm won last night and sit first in all of the BCHL with a 27-5-2-1 record.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Royal LePage Arena.

Kelowna Chiefs (KIJHL)

The Kelowna Chiefs completed the sweep for the Kelowna hockey teams with a 4-3 win over the North Okanagan Knights last night.

Unlike the Rockets and the Warriors, the first period was a wild one as both teams scored twice. The Chiefs got out to the early 2-0 lead from goals by Spencer Horning and Nick Morin. Later in the first, the Knights scored their back-to-back goals by Devin Jameson and Paison Bulter to tie the game at two.

Chiefs forward Patrick Reynolds scored the only goal of the second period to give them a 3-2 lead going into the third. It was his team-leading 15th of the season.

Owen Spannier scored his fourth of the year early in the third to give the Chiefs a 4-2 lead. Carter Wiebe scored for the Knights in the third to make it a one-goal game but that’s as close as they would come.

Tonight the homestand continues as the Chiefs welcome the Princeton Posse to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna-Rutland Arena.

