The Kelowna Chiefs entered the 2018/2019 playoffs as the number one seed after finishing first in the KIJHL. Look to repeat last seasons successes when season restarts in August. (Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative)

Kelowna hockey seasons return in 6 weeks

The Kelowna Chiefs are the latest to release their upcoming schedule

It may not feel like the middle of summer with the amount of rain the Okanagan has seen this July, but with only six weeks remaining until hockey returns to Kelowna, the countdown to fall has begun.

The Kelowna Chiefs were the last Okanagan hockey team to release their upcoming schedule for the 2019-2020 season. The West Kelowna Warriors and Kelowna Rockets released their schedules earlier this summer.

Rutland’s Chiefs will pick off from last-year’s most successful season in franchise history on Aug. 30 with pre-season action starting a week before the regular season. The Chiefs will play three pre-season games, two at the Rutland Arena, before the season starts on Sept. 13 against Summerland.

The Chiefs make their regular season home-ice debut on Sept. 14 against the Sicamous Eagles.

Discount season tickets are available until July 31 at kelownachiefs.com.

READ MORE: Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors schedule released

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Water bombers arrive to douse spot fire off Highway 33

Just Posted

Fire destroys storage unit business in Kelowna

The fire was reported at Hawkeye Holdings just after 2 p.m. Thursday

Multi-vehicle collision slows Highway 97 in Kelowna

Two-car crash slows traffic to a crawl near University Way

West Kelowna Warriors search financial partners

Coummunity investements would allow reinvestments into the Warriors programs

Kelowna paddle board event to raise cash for brain injuries

Fifth annual Pihl Law Paddle for Prevention for BrainTrust comes to lake this August

Water bombers arrive to douse spot fire off Highway 33

Lightning strikes and smoke began to billow from the trees

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Auto theft numbers decline in Princeton; thefts from vehicles on the increase

Policing statistics show changing trends in rural community

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

RDOS construction activity shows increase

264 permits, worth nearly $26M, have been issued in first half of 2019

Snowbirds touch down in the South Okanagan

Canadian Forces Snowbirds make pit stop in Penticton

Most Read