FILE PHOTO

Kelowna has lowest rental vacancy rate in Canada

The only people benefitting from Kelowna’s tight rental market are landlords.

As costs surge and availability plummets, it’s increasingly clear that Kelowna renters are in a pinch.

Kelowna has a 0.2 per cent rental vacancy rate, which is the lowest in the country, according a report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation released Tuesday. This time last year CMHC reported the vacancy rate to be at 0.6 per cent.

Diminishing supply has led to a rise in cost and CMHC reported that Kelowna also had the biggest rent-rate hike in the country, with the costs increasing by 8.6 per cent. According to the site PadMapper, the cost of one and two bedroom units is sitting at medians of $1,130 and $1,590, respectively.

While it’s getting more difficult to be a renter in Kelowna, there is relief ahead.

Coun. Luke Stack said earlier this year that the city had implemented some policies that were aimed at increasing the city’s rental stock.

RELATED: RENTAL RATE HITTING SENIORS HARD

“One of the things we have in the works at city council is tax incentives for purpose built rental housing,” Stack said this summer.

“That has been successful and we have approximately 1,500 rentals under construction. I’m optimistic that when those come along it may give us some relief.”

While conditions are tight in Kelowna, it’s not alone.

The average vacancy rate for purpose-built rental apartment units across Canadian centres with a population of 10,000 or more decreased from 3.7 per cent in October 2016 to 3.0 per cent in October 2017, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s 2017 Rental Market Survey.

RELATED: RENTAL RATES INCREASE

This reverses the increases observed in 2015 and 2016 and leaves the vacancy rate at its 10-year average. This national decline reflects a recovery in rental demand in Canada’s oil-producing provinces.

The Rental Market Survey provides data and analysis for both the primary and purpose-built rental market as well as the secondary rental market covering condominium apartments. Tailor-made reports are available for Canada, the provinces, Yellowknife and major centres.

“Nationally, increased demand for purpose-built rental apartment units outpaced growth in supply, leading to a decline in the vacancy rate and a reversal of the trend we’ve seen over the last two years,” said Gustavo Durango, senior market analyst at CMHC.

“Demand for purpose-built rental apartments can be attributed to historically high levels of positive net international migration, improving employment conditions for younger households and the ongoing aging of the population.”

Abbotsford Mission has the same purpose-built rental vacancy rate as Kelowna, Victoria is next with 0.6 per cent and Vancouver has 0.9 per cent.

The next largest rent increases were in Victoria, which saw increases of 8.1 per cent and Vancouver, where costs rose by 6.2 per cent.

The CMHC numbers are for what it calls the primary rental market. That includes apartment complexes with three or more units that were built specifically to be used as rentals. It doesn’t include other types of rentals such as basement suites or homes that are being rented out.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck fire, chemical spill closes Highway 5 between Hope, Merritt
Next story
North Korea launches another missile

Just Posted

Kelowna an event centre in 2017 despite floods, smoke

City council told more than 150 permits were issued for outdoor events this year

Canadian 70’s band The Stampeders to play in Kelowna

The Stampeders will play at the Kelowna Community Theatre April 8

Warmer weather challenges records

The warmer temperatures have not broken weather records

Kokanee numbers continue to rebound

Improved spawning conditions in Okanagan Valley lakes paying dividends

Search for missing plane continues near Revelstoke

A plane that took off Saturday from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton

The gift of giving after a weekend of spending

A Kelowna charity encourages communities to support local causes this Giving Tuesday

One acts offer opporunity for new directors

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is gearing up for An Evening of One Acts Dec. 7-9

VIDEO: Security heavy at first court appearance by accused B.C. cop killer

Oscar Arfmann charged with first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

Police pursuit starts in Nakusp, ends in Coldstream

Kelowna driver facing multiple charges following police incident Monday

North Korea launches another missile

Watchdogs are concerned this dashes any hope of diplomatic opening

New lease on life following Williams Lake fire

A horse named Tony was rescued from behind the wildfire line this past summer and now lives in Kamloops

O’Keefe Ranch Christmas takes a trip through nostalgia

O’Keefe Ranch offers Victorian Christmas as a weekend to celebrate the holidays Dec. 9 and 10

Truck fire, chemical spill closes Highway 5 between Hope, Merritt

A transport vehicle has caught fire and is leaking a corrosive liquid

Laughing Stock Winery acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

Winery on the Naramata Bench is acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

Most Read