Kelowna has experienced a wetter September than usual

Kelowna has been soaked with 34.9 mm of rain this month

After another significant rainfall event over the weekend, Kelowna has surpassed its monthly rainfall average for September.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna’s monthly rainfall average for September is 32.4 millimeters. On Friday, a total of 29 mm had already fallen with 10 days still remaining in the month.

Today, Kelowna is at 34.9 mm, surpassing the monthly average for September.

There have been only seven days this month where there has been no rain in Kelowna. The largest amount of rain fell on Sept. 15 with a reported 9.4 mm soaking Kelowna.

In #Kelowna, the average rain fall for Sept. is 32.4 mm. As of today, Kelowna is at 29.4 with plenty of more rain expected through the weekend and next week. #rainraingoaway @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/S70mXIPcR2 — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) September 20, 2019

The good news is the average amount of rainfall is expected to drop to 29.2 mm in October.

