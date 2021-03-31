Born To Shake, made up of two Kelowna bartenders and cocktail experts, have launched a new campaign that allows you to buy a local hospitality worker a drink. (Phil Mclachlan/Black Press FILE)

Born To Shake, made up of two Kelowna bartenders and cocktail experts, have launched a new campaign that allows you to buy a local hospitality worker a drink. (Phil Mclachlan/Black Press FILE)

Kelowna group makes it possible to buy a drink for a hospitality worker

Local mixologists start fundraiser to show hospitality workers some love during trying times

A new set of restrictions limiting indoor dining in B.C. has some hospitality workers worried. However, a Kelowna group has started a fundraiser to show them some love during these trying times.

Born To Shake, made up of two Kelowna bartenders and cocktail experts, have launched a new campaign that allows for you to turn the tables, and buy a hospitality worker a drink.

“Our poor industry has been bombarded with one hurdle after another for over one year now, and the most recent restriction we’ve been slapped with is truly just the salt in this deep and open wound,” said Born To Shake in a post on Instagram.

“We want to help boost our hospitality’s spirits… No judgments, we could all use a stiff one right about now.”

On their website, for $10, you can purchase a stiff drink for a hospitality worker or restaurant owner. Born To Shake will then take this donation and purchase a $10 gift card from your chosen local business, and match it randomly with a hospitality worker.

Hospitality workers interested in participating are asked to sign up on the same website.

To visit their website, click here, or visit Borntoshake.ca/collections/buy-your-hospitality-worker-a-drink-ffs.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan restaurant owners frustrated following indoor dining ban

READ MORE: Kelowna General Hospital hit with third COVID-19 outbreak

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque
Next story
Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Just Posted

Sun Country Cycle lead mechanic Josh Koble presents the newly installed tool station in Ranger Park to Shylo Orchard, Vernon BMX track president Friday, on March 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
WATCH: Tool station keeps Vernon BMX riders on track

Sun Country Cycle installs fourth fix-it station at Ranger Park

The District of Lake Country will use development cost charge funds to purchase property on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park for more community park space centrally located. (File photo)
Lake Country dips into development charges to purchase property

Land centrally located on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park will give community centrally located park space

Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews remain on-scene of a suspected hit-and-run collision at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon RCMP summoned to suspected hit-and-run collision

One vehicle allegedly rear-ended another at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road then left the scene

Elevator work is underway at the Vernon Parkade beginning April 1, 2021. (Google Maps)
$200K elevator upgrades underway in Vernon parkade

Work to begin April 1 through to mid-June

Illegal dump up Postill Lake FSR, near Kelowna. (BC Conservation Service)
Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry, authorities seeking answers

Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

B.C. records 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel

The RCMP seized coins in a Tappen traffic stop which they believe are stolen. (RCMP Image)
RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm

The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

Salmon Arm resident Rudi Ingenhorst listens to the lengthy series of pre-recorded messages one must navigate when booking a COVID-19 vaccination through Interior Health. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents frustrated in efforts to book COVID-19 vaccination

Interior Health says clinics being added, as well as online registration system

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

Most Read