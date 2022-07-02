Kelowna Greek community raises money for Ukrainian refugees

At the start of June, the Kelowna Okanagan Greek Community Association raised money for Ukrainian refugees coming to town.

The association hosted its 16th annual Big Fat Greek Golf Tournament back on June 5. More than 100 golfers hit the links while more than 150 people attended the dinner at the Ukrainian Orthodox hall.

In total, $5,500 was raised for humanitarian aide relief to support Ukrainian refugees. The cheque was presented to Ukrainian Orthodox Church President Bill Gambouras.

