Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)

Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)

Kelowna grandmother dies in skiing incident at Big White

Carrie Koski remembered as a ‘hard-working nurse,’ ‘beautiful human being’

A woman was found dead on a Big White ski trail after becoming separated from her group on Saturday evening.

The 57-year-old woman was located in a wooded area by searchers, who immediately began CPR, however, the woman could not be resuscitated.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the woman passed away. At this time, criminality is not suspected in her death,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victim during this difficult time.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP responded to 14 COVID-related call-outs on New Year’s Eve

READ MORE: Bigger White: Ski resort eyes massive, long-term expansion

Both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are conducting investigations into the woman’s death.

Police have not confirmed the woman’s identity, but friends of the woman have identified her as Kelowna nurse and grandmother Carrie Koski on social media, remembering her as a “hard-working nurse” and a “beautiful human being.”

I write this with a heavy heart,

My grandmother, Carrie Koski passed January 2nd 2021. She was not just a grandmother,…

Posted by Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran on Sunday, January 3, 2021

Koski was also called a “great warrior” by the activism group Moms Stop the Harm.

MSTH has lost a great warrior. Carrie Koski died yesterday on Big White Mountain doing something she loved doing. We had…

Posted by MomsStopTheHarm on Sunday, January 3, 2021

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve
Next story
No where to go in winter: advocacy group calls for more toilets on Okanagan Rail Trail

Just Posted

(Photo by Don Bodger)
Staff members at 3 Okanagan grocery stores test postive for COVID-19

Loblaw stores in Vernon, Kelowna and Oliver are affected

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year’s weekend

Two of the deaths were in care homes; two in the community

12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country. (BC Assessment)
Thompson-Okanagan’s most expensive home located in Lake Country

Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on BC Assessment’s list of highest-valued residential properties in the region

Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)
Kelowna grandmother dies in skiing incident at Big White

Carrie Koski remembered as a ‘hard-working nurse,’ ‘beautiful human being’

Single-lane alternating traffic in place on Highway 97 near Falkland Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (File - Pixabay)
Highway 97 down to single lane near Falkland

Vehicle incident reported by provincial agency, investigation underway

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

Steve Laughlin, Facebook.
Semi-truck tips over in Sicamous traffic circle

The traffic circle at Highway 97A will be closed until at least 1 p.m.

Most Read