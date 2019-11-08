Kelowna grade nine students learn about life in RCMP

Local grade nine students toured Kelowna RCMP detachment on Wednesday as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day

The students had a tour of the detachment on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Kelowna RCMP detachment)

An annual event is aiming to hire aspiring RCMP officers from the Kelowna community.

During the annual Take Our Kids to Work Day events that took place across the country on Wednesday, dozens of Grade 9 students had an opportunity to tour the Kelowna RCMP Detachment to see if a career in the force was right for them.

As part of the event, students posed as temporary RCMP employees and got exposure to potential career opportunities in the emergency response and forensic fields.

RCMP school resource officer Lesley Smith said the kids now have a better idea of what day-to-day activities in the various positions are like.

“The day’s activities brought police work to life and gave kids a sense of what’s possible with the RCMP,” said Lesley.

“Students were involved in active police scenarios which required the use of the police dog Services, Forensic Identification Unit, the Operations Communication Centre and many more RCMP Resources.”

According to Smith, most of the students at the event already had a connection with the RCMP, particularly since one of their relatives was currently working with the detachment.

Approximately 200,000 participated in the 25th annual Take Our Kids to Work Day event this year, according to The Learning Partnership.

