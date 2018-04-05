Kelowna Grade 12 students to get a helping hand

It’s Allocation Week in the Central Okanagan

Grade 12 students will soon be receiving funding towards their post-secondary education.

This week is allocation week for the Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society (COBSS). Donors and volunteers are hard at work, reviewing the bursary applications of more than 650 Grade 12 students from across the Okanagan Valley, according to Central Okanagan Public Schools in a press release.

“Donors are carefully selecting students for academics, arts, and athletics bursaries,” said Lorraine Miller, incoming president of COBSS. “It’s often an emotional time, it’s a contemplative time, but it’s also a very positive time as we allocate needed funds to hundreds of deserving graduates.”

This year, COBSS will allocate more than $440,000 dollars in approximately 560 bursaries, awards, and scholarships. For many business owners, it’s a way to give back to the community. For many individual donors, it’s a way to memorialize a loved one, said the press release.

Ron Allen awards a bursary every year in memory of his young son, who was an avid reader and excellent student. “We try to choose someone like him. We have great difficulty choosing every year, because there are so many high-achieving students,” Allen said. “It’s a great thing to encourage the next generation of leaders to pursue their education, these are outstanding kids.”

If you would like to donate, lend your time, or find out more about COBSS, please visit http://www.cobss.sd23.bc.ca.

