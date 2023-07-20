Kelowna Gospel Mission needs help during extreme heat

Supplies to be handed out to those on the street

The Kelowna Gospel Mission is looking for volunteers to hand out supplies to those on the street during this weekend’s heat wave. (Submitted)

With the Okanagan being under a heat warning heading into the weekend, the Kelowna Gospel Mission is looking to help those experiencing homelessness.

“(KGM) is aware that high temperatures can be just as damaging and life-threatening as cold weather in Kelowna for unsheltered neighbours,” said Vanessa Hair, resource development manager.

The Gospel Mission is currently looking for volunteers to hand out supplies this weekend to those experiencing homelessness, like bottled water, sunscreen and umbrellas. Anyone wishing to donate supplies can do so at the mission’s location at 251 Leon Avenue.

Daytime temperatures in Kelowna are expected to reach the high 30s throughout the weekend, in what Environment Canada calls an ‘unusually hot period’.

READ MORE: Heat warning in effect for majority of Okanagan

READ MORE: Mosquito control program returns to Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Rutland residents voice concerns at BC United town hall

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownaheat warningHeat wave