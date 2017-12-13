Credit: Contributed

Kelowna Gospel Mission creates more meals with new slicer

The slicer was donated by the Morningside Rotary Club

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s staff were overwhelmed by the generosity of the Morningside Rotary Club with a gift of a commercial slicer to help prepare for its Christmas meal.

Morningside Rotary Club came to the rescue after the old slicer at the Gospel Mission broke down. They purchased a state of the art commercial slicer for the shelter that provides 600 meals per day for people in need, according to the Gospel Mission.

“Christmas is coming and our old faithful slicer was faithful no more – it was on its last legs for years but finally broke down with sparks flying,” said kitchen manager Mandy Phillips. “With our Christmas banquet fast approaching I didn’t know how we would hand slice over 1,000 slices of ham. When Morningside Rotary Club heard of our need they came to our rescue once again. They are our Christmas angels.”

Mike Morrison, development director and member of Morningside Rotary said, “our Rotary Club is always looking for ways to help our community and didn’t hesitate to purchase the slicer the shelter needed. We are here to serve our community and want to make sure the Mission is well equipped for the incredible amount of meals they provide to people in need.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is extremely grateful for the donation of the slicer which is a major part of serving our meals to people who are without homes or in need. To donate, volunteer or give a gift-in-kind call 250-763-3737 or go online to www.kelownagospelmission.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Clinton visits Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats’ win in Alabama
Next story
Ice fishing returns to Lake Country

Just Posted

Kelowna Gospel Mission creates more meals with new slicer

The slicer was donated by the Morningside Rotary Club

Outbreak affects eight people in Vernon

UPDATE: Gastrointestinal illness reported at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Central Okanagan residents urged to chip it, not chuck it

Plans already in place to dispose of Christmas trees after the upcoming holiday

Your reaction to our marijuana story

We asked, you answered

Ice fishing returns to Lake Country

The annual Learn to Ice Fish event takes place at Beaver Lake

Me Too At Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

Introducing an in-depth look at who is affected and what can be done

More than 20,000 pounds of garbage removed from riverside homeless camps

Two camps taken down last week on the banks of the Fraser and Chilliwack rivers

Suspect in Revelstoke standoff killed himself: RCMP

Mohammadali Darabi, suspect in the Calgary homicide of his roommate, was stopped in Revelstoke

Clinton visits Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats’ win in Alabama

Clinton told crowd she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the country’s first gender-balanced cabinet.

VIDEO: Salt Spring Islanders ferry piano to their floating home

Everyone enjoys a little music on the water, but not everyone has a piano on their boat

RCMP volunteers step up parking lot patrols for Christmas

Citizen’s On Patrol look to deter criminal opportunists while giving shoppers peace of mind

Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning

No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate

Big White fire department given seasons passes

Members of the Work Experience Program were given passes by the resort

Most Read