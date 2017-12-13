Kelowna Gospel Mission creates more meals with new slicer

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s staff were overwhelmed by the generosity of the Morningside Rotary Club with a gift of a commercial slicer to help prepare for its Christmas meal.

Morningside Rotary Club came to the rescue after the old slicer at the Gospel Mission broke down. They purchased a state of the art commercial slicer for the shelter that provides 600 meals per day for people in need, according to the Gospel Mission.

“Christmas is coming and our old faithful slicer was faithful no more – it was on its last legs for years but finally broke down with sparks flying,” said kitchen manager Mandy Phillips. “With our Christmas banquet fast approaching I didn’t know how we would hand slice over 1,000 slices of ham. When Morningside Rotary Club heard of our need they came to our rescue once again. They are our Christmas angels.”

Mike Morrison, development director and member of Morningside Rotary said, “our Rotary Club is always looking for ways to help our community and didn’t hesitate to purchase the slicer the shelter needed. We are here to serve our community and want to make sure the Mission is well equipped for the incredible amount of meals they provide to people in need.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is extremely grateful for the donation of the slicer which is a major part of serving our meals to people who are without homes or in need. To donate, volunteer or give a gift-in-kind call 250-763-3737 or go online to www.kelownagospelmission.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.