Kelowna golf course adds food bank donation to May social

Kelowna Golf and Country Club wants to help restock the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Supplies are getting low at the Central Okanagan Food Bank, and the Kelowna Golf and Country Club is looking to help.

At the clubs’ upcoming Sip n Shop social, event organizer Cheryl Stecko wanted to add something that would help the food bank and the community.

“I heard on the radio a cry out for food, and I wanted to do something to help,” said Stecko. “If people can bring a bag of food, we can help. It’s not often you can attach a food fundraiser to something like this.”

In a “pre-Mother’s Day” celebration, the Sip n Shop social is an open event to local golf lovers with local wine being offered, as well as local businesses offering some small gifts and shopping.

“Our goal is 1000 pounds. People care. (We’re) trying to do something good for the community,” said Stecko.

Communications officer for the Central Okanagan Food Bank Tamie Williams, said small food fundraisers like this are crucial for restocking.

“We tend to rely on our Christmas stock, but it’s depleted,” she said.

“When Kelowna Golf and Country Club heard we needed a boost for the community, they were very quick to respond,” said Williams. “We serve about 4000 clients a month, and to feed a great amount of people, takes a great amount of food. The more people who can help is always helpful.”

According to the food bank, one in six people helped by the food bank are employed and 33 per cent of the 4000 people served every month are under 15 years old.

Some of the more needed supplies at the food bank are non-perishable foods like canned fish, canned soups, cereal and peanut butter, as well as baby food and diapers.

Stecko said that it’s a small but feasible way to organize something where people can bring in food and help the community, and that people have already voiced their approval and plans to bring food.

The Sip n Shop social runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 3 and is open to the public at Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

