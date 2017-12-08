Kelowna girlfriend of notorious B.C. gang member dies

Madison Fine overdoses on the same day as Jamie Bacon has murder charges stayed

Charges were stayed earlier this week against Jamie Bacon in relation to the Surrey Six killings in October 2009. —Image: Abbotsford News

The Kelowna girlfriend of Red Scorpion gang member Jamie Bacon has passed away.

According to her obituary, Madison Fine, 25, died of an accidental drug overdose Dec. 1.

News reports in Vancouver, say Fine had gone to the Lower Mainland to be with Bacon following the staying of murder charges against him in relation to the Surrey Six massacre case. She was reportedly found unresponsive in a Richmond hotel by Bacon’s mother

Fine’s obituary describes Jamie Bacon as “her true love.”

“A young woman with a big boisterous laugh and a loud talker, she could make you laugh so hard you would cry with her stories,” says Fine’s obituary. “Maddie spent her last few years, loving Jamie, sharing the laughs and travelling the world, making sure she did as much as she could while she was here. Generous to a fault, she was the best, most thoughtful gift-giver.

“We will miss her spirit, her stubbornness and her energy, and even, in a small way, the constant chaos she brought with her wherever she went.”

A celebration of Fine’s life will be held in the new year.

In lieu of flowers, the Fine Family plans to identify a charity to which donations can be in Madison’s name.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.