Kelowna General Hospital unit COVID-19 outbreak declared over

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital over on Wednesday, April 7.

There were a total of ten cases of the virus — five patients and five staff — in unit 5B at the hospital, as well as two deaths connected to the outbreak. The outbreak was declared on March 6.

IH CEO Susan Brown thanked the KGH team for their efforts in containing the outbreak.

“We send our condolences to the families of the two patients who passed away,” she said.

The hospital has faced three outbreaks throughout the pandemic, all coming within the past couple of months.

The first outbreak was declared in unit 4B on Feb. 22. Seven cases – six patients and one staff – and two deaths were linked to the outbreak before it was declared over on March 7.

An outbreak in unit 4E remains ongoing. One staff member and one patient have been infected since the outbreak was declared on March 31.

The health authority reaffirmed that KGH remains safe for appointments and emergency care.

IH is reminding the community to continue following public health guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.

