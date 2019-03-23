Sandrine Martin, owner of Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate, holds up a variety of tasty macarons at her shop’s location on Dilworth Drive. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna French pastry shop makes a mean macaron

Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate has been making tasty treats for 15 years

With 15 years in the pastry business, a French baker says only in the last few years has the macaron scene exploded.

Since 2011, Sandrine Martin has been baking macarons for International Macaron Day. The event hails from France, and is celebrated with proceeds from the bake sales going to local charities.

Martin, with her team of eight employees at Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate, makes anywhere from 50 to 200 of the colourful treats a day.

“We do everything here for scratch, chocolate cakes, pastries, macarons. We also have savouries, jams made with organic fruit and we do everything in this tiny location,” she said.

READ MORE: Lake Country bakery compared to grandmother’s cooking

Made in house at the store’s location on Dilworth Drive, the pastries are also sold at Urban Fare and at Kelowna General Hospital.

Martin always had a passion for food and comes from a family of chocolatiers, pastry chefs and bakers.

“It came later for me, but I’ve always loved it, more as a customer.”

With two children, who were six at eight when they moved to the Central Okanagan, she said that it’s an easier industry to transition into anywhere in the world.

“You don’t need so much (of) the language at the start,” said Martin.

READ MORE: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

“We’ve always been doing them, but definitely the sales have been expanding about macarons, but it was not our main item and it’s still not our main item. It’s one of them, but cakes and croissants are our big sellers.”

The biggest challenge she said, was not adjusting the baking to suit Canadian palates, but more the communication of what the products actually were.

“Everything that we do here are things I bake as well in France. There’s nothing I’ve adjusted to the local market,” she said, adding it took time to communicate what certain products were available because some words were foreign to customers.

READ MORE: Kelowna cake company expanding to offer fancy donuts

“Because it’s a unique offer, and the products taste good, they’re quality products and they’re made with love and consistency, I think that’s the key, doing hard work and good work on a daily basis and people keep coming back,” she said.

For first timers, she recommends the macarons and the mille feuilles cake.

READ MORE: Peachland cookie thieves run off with Bliss Bakery’s delicious goods

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: goodbye sun, hello rain

Just Posted

Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes

Witness describes boulders bigger than her car

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: goodbye sun, hello rain

Environement Canada forcasts clouds and rain for the weekend and beyond

Okanagan College to develop wellness strategy for drug use

The Kelowna campus has 28 employees trained in the use of naloxone.

Black Mountain Cub Crawl returns to Kelowna

Its the 3rd year of the obstacle course fundraiser

Lake Country firefighters cruising around in new eco-friendly vehicle

Lake Country Fire Department crews are riding in style, and being more… Continue reading

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

UPDATE: Destructive blaze in West Kelowna

A unit of a condo complex is on fire in West Kelowna

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Pet Planet picks up Okanagan’s cannabis for pets

True Leaf Medicine International expands retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide

AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

200-litre mobile touch tank allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates

Army of support behind Black Press saleswoman battling cancer

GoFundMe helps empower Sue Folliott’s fight

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

Most Read