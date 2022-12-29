Kelowna foundation urges support for Ukraine orphanage

Donations to Beehouse Love Orphanage can be made through the Bravery Foundation

Kelowna’s Bravery Foundation has teamed with a Ukraine orphanage to help children.

Bravery founder, Bonnie Penner, heard about Beehouse Love Orphanage from a friend in Ukraine.

“She told me it was in desperate need of funding, they didn’t have enough money for food or Christmas,” explained Penner.

She spent her Christmas Eve putting information about Beehouse Love on her Bravery Foundation website.

“They did receive some funding to get them through Christmas, and that was through my friend Tatiana.”

The orphanage is in the western city of Rivne, far from the fighting.

“They are in a fairly safe area, however, the city does get bombed,” added Penner. “But the need is great.”

Beehouse Love was founded 25 years ago and is currently home to 25 children.

“It’s not institutional at all,” said Penner. “It’s a big home.”

Donations to the orphanage can be made through the Bravery Foundation website, and are tax deductible.

“We will direct it to Beehouse,” added Penner.

The Bravery Foundation has signed a letter of intent with the orphanage outlining mutual financial accountability.

“We have to provide each other with financial reports,” explained Penner. “So that I know and they know what has been raised and where it’s been spent.”

Penner started the Bravery Foundation to assist refugees and displaced Ukrainians through several government, community, and charitable avenues.

More information about the organization and donating to Beehouse Love Orphanage can be found on the Bravery Foundation website.

