Kelowna flea market vendors adopt the Marie Kondo method

While cleaning out their cluttered homes, vendors said it’s a good way to recycle

Flea market sellers were inspired to purge their closets after using the popular Marie Kondo method.

Marie Kondo, a Japanese organizer, author and star of her latest Netflix series, aims to spread cleanliness and organization one step at a time, and Kelowna residents are catching on to the trend.

Silvana Kaufmann reorganized her entire home after watching the show, she said during the Spring Kelowna Closet Cleanout Saturday at the Laurel Packinghouse.

“It does actually give you ideas to downsize and get rid of a lot of things that you have,” she said. “I watched that and thought OK, I have a lot of clothes, and one thing kind of led to another.”

Another flea market vendor watched the whole series and organized her drawers using Kondo’s guidelines.

“The disposable clothing industry is one of our biggest environmental detriments and so this (flea market) fosters a good relationship that we have with clothing. We can keep recycling it and reusing it and giving it to another person so they can spark joy in their life,” Taylor Hammer said. “I tidied up my house and did that whole purge… seeing the show definitely helped give the motivation.”

“Sparking joy” is a term used by Kondo which she used to help people decide what to keep, and what to get rid of. If it brings you joy, keep it, if it doesn’t, you thank the article of clothing and send it on its way.

While Chalise McBlain, another vendor, isn’t aware of Kondo, this is her fifth time selling clothes at the flea market. As a former employee of different retail outlets, she knows all too well the culture of disposable clothing.

“Now, I’m only buying what I need… I always try to get rid of stuff and I don’t just want to drop it off at the thrift store because I know that stuff ends up in Haiti, in their garbage dump,” she said.

“I would rather myself knowing where my clothing is going, if I’m buying it, I’m responsible to be the one to get rid of it in a proper way.”

