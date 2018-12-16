File photo

Kelowna firefighters extinguish early morning car fire

Reports of three vehicles on fire came in at 2:45 a.m.

Sunday morning at 2:45 a.m. the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting three vehicles on fire inside a storage/mechanic bay type structure, in the 3100 Block of Sexsmith Rd.

The first arriving Officer reported smoke coming from the soffit area of the roof.

Crews gained access to the building and discovered a single vehicle on fire with impingement on two others. The sprinkler system had been activated and was able to contain the fire. Fire crews then finished extinguishment, ventilation and overhaul.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by both RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department investigators.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, one ladder truck, rescue unit, a safety unit and Command vehicle with a total of 17 personnel.

Please check your smoke alarms. They do save lives.

