Kelowna Firefighters Association spotlights candidates for council

Kelowna Professional Firefighters Association endorses one for mayor and seven for council

A statement from Kelowna Professional Firefighters Association says “we support those who support us.” (Photo/KPFA Facebook)

Kelowna Professional Firefighters Association (KPFA) Local 953 is throwing its support behind several candidates ahead of the Oct. 15 municipal election.

A post to the KPFA Facebook page lists incumbent Mayor Colin Basran, incumbent councillors Charlie Hodge, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack, and Loyal Wooldridge, as well as James Kay, Amarjit Singh Lalli, and Peter Truch.

“We support those who support us,” reads the post.

The B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) and Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is also supporting Singh, Davis Kyle, and Gordon Lovegrove. The CLC endorses Loyal Wooldridge as well.

Liveable Kelowna, which calls itself a non-partisan group of concerned citizens, previously put its support behind Bal Grewal, Davis Kyle, Gord Lovegrove, Peter Truch, Elaine McMurray, and Loyal Wooldridge.

Liveable Kelowna did not endorse any of the mayoral candidates.

City CouncilElection 2022firefightersKelownaMunicipal election