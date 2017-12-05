Firefighters are also affected by the opioid crisis. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna firefighters affected by opioid crisis

Firefighters will be changing halls every year to rotate from the downtown core

The opioid crisis is taking its toll on Kelowna firefighters.

For their mental health, firefighters are starting hall rotations on a yearly basis around the city.

Previously, rotations were conducted every two years, said deputy fire chief Larry Hollier.

“It definitely works on them psychologically, going to repeated overdoses, because not all overdoses turn out to the positive side,” he said. “Due to the mental health and the increasing overdoses downtown, it gives the guys a bit of a break.”

Each first fire engine dispatched is supplied with two naloxone kits. Firetrucks were supplied with the kits about a year and a half ago, said Hollier. Firefighters administer naloxone several times a week.

“I think in the downtown core we’re averaging two overdoses a day, but that doesn’t mean we’re first on scene or that we’re administering before BC Ambulance arrives,” he said.

It’s not a difficult drug to administer, he said. The overdoses are not limited to the downtown core either.

More than 2,800 people in Canada died last year as a result of the opioid crisis, with 47 in Kelowna.

More than 1,100 people died from overdoses this year in B.C., making it one of the hardest hit by the epidemic. About 60 died between January and August in Kelowna.

The new firefighter rotations start Jan. 1.

Interior Health does not offer specific training for first responders, but “is grateful to all of the first responders for working to save lives during the overdose emergency,” said John Yarschenko, IH health services administrator.

First responders are covered by BC Emergency Health Services, he said.

“For the general public, we provide a variety of mental health services in the community. Services include individual and group counselling, psychiatric and psychological services, urgent and emergent intervention, and case management services.”

Recently, the federal government announced $10 million in emergency funding to combat the opioid crisis from the frontlines in B.C., as part of a larger funding commitment to combat gun violence and gang activity across the country.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC MLA wants to abolish Daylight Saving Time
Next story
UPDATE: Pot shops speak out against B.C.’s proposed rules

Just Posted

Kelowna firefighters affected by opioid crisis

Firefighters will be changing halls every year to rotate from the downtown core

Local group looks to eliminate child hunger

Central Okanagan charity breakfast program aims to eliminate hunger in our local school district

Kelowna to get 103 more childcare spaces

Four groups to share $928,000 in provincial funds

BC Coroner: Scare tactics less effective in overdose crisis

Chief coroner jumps into the debate on how to deal with overdose crisis

Woman rescued near Cherryville

High-angle rope rescue needed to pull woman who was waiting more than 10 hours in the cold

Central Okanagan gets in the holiday spirit

Light up events were held all over the Central Okanagan getting everyone ion the holiday spirit

BC MLA wants to abolish Daylight Saving Time

Okanagan-Boundary MLA Linda Larson put forward a private member bill

BC Hockey makes full face protection mandatory at the Junior B level

Changes in effect across B.C. next season

Updated: IOC suspends Russian Olympic committee

The IOC has suspended the Russian Olympic committee, but will allow athletes to compete as neutrals

Countdown is on for Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Tickets for all games available from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at the SOEC

UPDATE: Pot shops speak out against B.C.’s proposed rules

Minimum age set at 19 and public and private retailers will sell it in stores.

Kamloops RCMP find loaded shotgun inside vehicle

Three men are behind bars after a vehicle they were in was pulled over by police

5 to start your day

A bobcat says hello, Canadian veterans lose pension appeal and more

Seattle works to attract NHL team by 2020

Seattle is moving ahead with arena remodel to attract NBA, NHL

Most Read