Kelowna firefighter to be honoured with public funeral service

Capt. Joe Kolar passed away Oct. 31 after a battle with lung cancer

A public death procession and funeral service will be held honouring the Kelowna Fire Department’s Capt. Joe Kolar on Nov. 15.

Kolar passed away Oct. 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer attributed to his work as a 29-year firefighter.

The service will begin at 1 p.m.

Preceding the service, uniformed personnel will march from Mission Creek Alliance Church along Springfield Road to Trinity Baptist Church.

A road closure will be in effect from noon to 1 p.m. along Springfield from Cooper Road to Spall Road during the processional. Access to Springfield from Bredin Road, Ambrosi Road and Barlee Road will be unavailable during this time.

The public is invited to line the procession route along Springfield and are asked to be in place prior to 12:30 p.m.

The service will also be live-streamed at trinitychurchkelowna.churchonline.org for those unable to attend in person.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

