Kelowna firefighter to be honoured with public funeral service

Capt. Joe Kolar passed away Oct. 31 after a battle with lung cancer

Capt. Joe Kolar died on Oct. 31 following a battle with lung cancer. (Contributed) Capt. Joe Kolar died on Oct. 31 following a battle with lung cancer. (Contributed)

A public death procession and funeral service will be held honouring the Kelowna Fire Department’s Capt. Joe Kolar on Nov. 15.

Kolar passed away Oct. 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer attributed to his work as a 29-year firefighter.

The service will begin at 1 p.m.

Preceding the service, uniformed personnel will march from Mission Creek Alliance Church along Springfield Road to Trinity Baptist Church.

A road closure will be in effect from noon to 1 p.m. along Springfield from Cooper Road to Spall Road during the processional. Access to Springfield from Bredin Road, Ambrosi Road and Barlee Road will be unavailable during this time.

The public is invited to line the procession route along Springfield and are asked to be in place prior to 12:30 p.m.

The service will also be live-streamed at trinitychurchkelowna.churchonline.org for those unable to attend in person.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

READ MORE: Vehicle fire knocked down at gas station on Highway 33 in Kelowna

READ MORE: Elizabeth Fry Society launches #SPEAKOUT campaign in Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna works to end Lakeview area water quality advisory
Next story
B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Just Posted

Cougar spotted near West Kelowna elementary school

The cougar was spotted in Rose Valley park near the elementary school

Kelowna firefighter to be honoured with public funeral service

Capt. Joe Kolar passed away Oct. 31 after a battle with lung cancer

Weekly round-up has Okanagan volleyball teams atop high school rankings

Okanagan Mission slides into top 15 rankings

West Kelowna works to end Lakeview area water quality advisory

Lakeview System users have been under water quality advisory for 39 of last 51 days

CENTURY 21 raises $27,000 at poker tournament

The money was raised for Easter Seals’ Camp Winfield

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish: How ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

98-year-old North Okanagan woman designs clothes for Barbie

Hazel Thompson on love and war… and knitting

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Queen Silver Star candidates talk their way to the top

Speech Competition kicks off events leading up to the royal crowning

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Man gets 4 years for Denny’s shooting in Vernon

Tyson Cole has already served two years of his sentence

UPDATE: RCMP say two individuals found dead in Shuswap residence

Police and BC Coroners Service investigations still in early stages

Okanagan writer digs into identity as a secular Jew

Naomi Lewis reads from memoir and speaks about her experiences retracing her grandfather’s steps

Most Read