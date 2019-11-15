Kelowna firefighter honoured with public funeral service

Capt. Kolar died of lung cancer caused by his 29-year firefighting career

Springfield between Cooper and Spall Roads were closed on Friday afternoon to make way for a public procession.

Firefighters and first responders from all over the province, from Campbell River to Vancouver and Surrey, gathered in Kelowna to honour the late Capt. Joe Kolar.

Kolar died of lung cancer on Oct. 31, which was caused by nearly 30 years in the service as a firefighter.

The public was invited to the procession, as well as the line of duty death ceremony at Trinity Baptist Church.

Kolar’s family received the Martin E. Pierce commemorative line-of-duty death medal, service medals, a flag, his fire helmet, and his uniform cap.

Kelowna Fire Department’s Chief Travis Whiting and Local 0953 president Troy Mamchur both spoke at the ceremony, before friends and family gave tribute to the late firefighter.

