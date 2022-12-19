Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas lights the first candle on the menorah on Dec. 18, 2022 to kick off Chanukah celebrations. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna fire department helps Jewish community kick off Hanukkah

The menorah will remain at Stuart Park for the duration of the holiday

Chanukah (Hanukkah) is upon us.

The Jewish community in Kelowna celebrated the first day of the eight-day holiday on Dec. 18 at Stuart Park.

A small group braved the cold to light the menorah at 4 p.m. with the help of Mayor Tom Dyas.

Hot beverages and snacks were made available for those who attended.

Even the Kelowna Fire Department got involved, tossing parachuters and chocolate from the top of a truck ladder.

The menorah will remain at Stuart Park for the duration of the holiday.

READ MORE: Warming centres opened in Okanagan amid cold snap

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CelebrationHolidaysKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Royal couple’s three-day visit to Canada for Platinum Jubilee cost at least $1M
Next story
Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Donations were given to an orphanage in Rivne. (Daniel Sora/Submitted)
Ukrainian city humming with generators, thanks to Kelowna contribution

(File photo)
Loaded shotgun, stolen truck spurs arrest at ‘problem’ home in West Kelowna

Benjamin Archie may be in the Kelowna area. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Missing senior with dementia may be in Kelowna

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

Pop-up banner image