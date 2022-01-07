Kelowna fire department say Jan. 6 fire on Chandler St. suspicious

The charred duplex is abandoned and boarded up

A fire last night (Jan. 6) on the 1800 block of Chandler St. has been deemed suspicious.

The Kelowna fire department extinguished flames from the boarded-up and abandoned duplex at 11 p.m. last night.

Crews found the fire in a bedroom on the main floor.

The fire caused significant damage as it burnt through the floor, compromising the floor joists.

