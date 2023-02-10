Kelowna Fire Department deals with two suspicious blazes within a few hours

Crews were called to building fires on Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street

The Kelowna Fire Department quickly knocked down a suspicious blaze at a downtown building the morning of Feb. 10, just hours after another fire a few blocks away.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Bernard Avenue just before 6:00 a.m.

The fire was found in an alcove at the rear of the building and extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the structure. The building’s fire alarm alerted other businesses and several people evacuated safely.

Moderate fire damage was done to the exterior of the structure and minor smoke damage to the interior of two units.

The fire is being investigated by KFD and RCMP.

It was the second suspicious blaze downtown in just a matter of hours.

Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of St. Paul Street around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 9 for a blaze at an apartment building under construction.

