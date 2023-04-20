Kelowna Fire Department battling house fire in Glenmore

The fire is at the intersection of Mountainview Street and Haug Avenue

Kelowna fire crews at a house fire at the corner of Moutainview Drive and Haug Avenue in Glenmore. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham Capital News)

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) is on the scene of a house fire in Glenmore.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Mountainview Street and Haug Avenue around 9 a.m. Apr. 20.

It’s not clear yet how the fire started, however, the homeowners and their dog are safe.

“It’s comforting to know we live in a neighbourhood that springs into action,” said a neighbour.

Breaking – a house fire has broken out on Mountainview Street at Haug Avenue in #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/LV3rFpeen5 — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 20, 2023

Capital News will have more information as it becomes available.

