Kelowna Fire Department battling house fire in Glenmore

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) is on the scene of a house fire in Glenmore.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Mountainview Street and Haug Avenue around 9 a.m. Apr. 20.
It’s not clear yet how the fire started, however, the homeowners and their dog are safe.
“It’s comforting to know we live in a neighbourhood that springs into action,” said a neighbour.
