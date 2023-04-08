An apartment fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, April 8 in the 1000 block of Sunset Drive. (Google Maps)

Kelowna fire department battles 15th floor blaze

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 1000 Sunset Drive

The Kelowna Fire Department doused a 15th floor apartment fire in the early hours on Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., the fire department received calls about a fire in the area of 1000 Sunset Drive, close to downtown Kelowna.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed the blaze was on the 15th floor and smoke was starting to fill the hallways of the building.

Crews rushed up to the 15th floor to find a small fire in apartment’s bedroom. Thankfully, the building’s sprinkler system helped contain the fire and crews extinguished the rest. Smoke caused damage to the rest of the apartment while the sprinkler system caused extensive water damage to multiple floors of the building. After the fire was out, crews remained on scene to minimize the water damage.

The resident of the apartment was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with burns to their hands.

While crews attacked the blaze, the Kelowna RCMP helped evacuate the building. They requested transit buses to come to the scene to help the evacuees stay warm throughout the early morning hours.

The fire is not suspicious and the cause remains undetermined.

The fire department initially responded with six vehicles and 15 personnel.

FortisBC also was called to the scene.

