Kelowna Fire Department battle early morning blaze on Pandosy

The fire was contained to one unit of a fourplex

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to a fourplex in the 1800-block of Pandosy Street early Monday (Aug. 28).

At about 1:30 a.m. crews found visible flames and smoke coming from the building.

Kelowna fire crews responded with four engines, one ladder truck, a command unit, and safety unit, and a deputy fire chief, totalling 21 personnel.

A resident in the fourplex was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector. The fire department is using this opportunity to remind people the importance of having working smoke alarms.

The fire was contained to a single unit in the fourplex. All occupants made it out safely.

