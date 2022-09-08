Kelowna fire crews tackle suspicious early morning pallet fire

The fire started around 2 a.m. beside the Kelowna Curling Club

An excavator had to be used to help extinguish a wood pallet fire early Thursday morning.

The blaze happened around 2 a.m., near Recreation Avenue, next to the Kelowna Curling Rink.

When fire and the police arrived on scene, they found a pile of pallets and wood composite flooring on fire beside the building that was around 30 feet long by 20 feet high.

While the fire charred the outside of curling club building, there was no damages to the inside or the structure.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and police are investigating.

fireKelownaOkanagan